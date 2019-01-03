Tipperary soccer leagues resume with full fixtures list this weekend

Following a very limited number of games over the Christmas and New Year period, the TSDL gets up an running again this weekend with a full programme of games on both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday there are eight youth games down for decision in cup and league, with the Division 1 League clash between Cahir Park and Peake Villa promising to be a cracker.

On Sunday all four divisions in the junior grade will resume for 2019 with some interesting clashes in every division.

Hopefully the weather will hold up well and allow all games to go ahead.

The full fixtures list is as follows:

SATURDAY, JANUARY 5

TSDL 2nd Division Youth Cup

Cullen/Lattin v Cashel Town - 2pm T. Ryan

Clerihan v Bansha Celtic - 2pm J. Lyons, B O'Donoghue, N. Coughlan.

TSDL Youth League Division One

Cahir Park v Peake Villa, 2:30pm M. Teehan

Clonmel Town v Burncourt Celtic/Vee Rovers, 2:30pm J. O'Dwyer.

Youth League Division Two

Tipperary Town v Mullinahone 2:30pm M Jordan

Kilsheelan United v Gortnahoe 2:30pm P Keane

SUNDAY, JANUARY 6

Tipperary Cup 1st Round

Slieveardagh United v St. Michaels B 2pm M. Jordan

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Peake Villa v Bansha Celtic 11.30am J. Lyons

Clonmel Town v Tipperary Town 2.30pm J. Teehan

Cahir Park v St. Michaels 2.30pm J. Maguire

Vee Rovers v Clonmel Celtic 2.30pm M. Teehan

Clonmel Credit Union League Division One

Wilderness Rovers v Cullen/Lattin 2.30pm G. Ward

Rosegreen Rangers v Peake Villa 11.30am M. Duffy

Clonmel Credit Union League Division Two

Ballyneale v Kilsheelan United 11.30am A. Stafford

Kilmanahan United v Cashel Town 11.30am P. Ivors

Suirside v Clonmel Town 11.30am N. Coughlan

Galbally United v Burncourt Celtic 2.30pm T. Ryan

Clonmel Credit Union League Division Three

Cashel Town v Tipperary Town 11.30am B. O'Donoghue

Cahir Park v Killenaule Rovers 11.30am J. Corry

St. Nicholas v Mullinahone 2.30pm M. Duffy

Bansha Celtic v Kilsheelan United 2.30pm P. Keane