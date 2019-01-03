Tipperary soccer leagues resume with full fixtures list this weekend
Following a very limited number of games over the Christmas and New Year period, the TSDL gets up an running again this weekend with a full programme of games on both Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday there are eight youth games down for decision in cup and league, with the Division 1 League clash between Cahir Park and Peake Villa promising to be a cracker.
On Sunday all four divisions in the junior grade will resume for 2019 with some interesting clashes in every division.
Hopefully the weather will hold up well and allow all games to go ahead.
The full fixtures list is as follows:
SATURDAY, JANUARY 5
TSDL 2nd Division Youth Cup
Cullen/Lattin v Cashel Town - 2pm T. Ryan
Clerihan v Bansha Celtic - 2pm J. Lyons, B O'Donoghue, N. Coughlan.
TSDL Youth League Division One
Cahir Park v Peake Villa, 2:30pm M. Teehan
Clonmel Town v Burncourt Celtic/Vee Rovers, 2:30pm J. O'Dwyer.
Youth League Division Two
Tipperary Town v Mullinahone 2:30pm M Jordan
Kilsheelan United v Gortnahoe 2:30pm P Keane
SUNDAY, JANUARY 6
Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Slieveardagh United v St. Michaels B 2pm M. Jordan
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa v Bansha Celtic 11.30am J. Lyons
Clonmel Town v Tipperary Town 2.30pm J. Teehan
Cahir Park v St. Michaels 2.30pm J. Maguire
Vee Rovers v Clonmel Celtic 2.30pm M. Teehan
Clonmel Credit Union League Division One
Wilderness Rovers v Cullen/Lattin 2.30pm G. Ward
Rosegreen Rangers v Peake Villa 11.30am M. Duffy
Clonmel Credit Union League Division Two
Ballyneale v Kilsheelan United 11.30am A. Stafford
Kilmanahan United v Cashel Town 11.30am P. Ivors
Suirside v Clonmel Town 11.30am N. Coughlan
Galbally United v Burncourt Celtic 2.30pm T. Ryan
Clonmel Credit Union League Division Three
Cashel Town v Tipperary Town 11.30am B. O'Donoghue
Cahir Park v Killenaule Rovers 11.30am J. Corry
St. Nicholas v Mullinahone 2.30pm M. Duffy
Bansha Celtic v Kilsheelan United 2.30pm P. Keane
