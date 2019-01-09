Peake Villa only possible challenge to St Michael's in Tipperary title race

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

PEAKE VILLA 3 v 0 BANSHA CELTIC

Peake Villa re-asserted themselves as being the only team left that could possibly mount a challenge to the St Michael’s hegemony in the TSDL with a comprehensive win over a Bansha Celtic side that have flattered to deceive somewhat this season after an excellent one last year.

The home side were on their game from the off with Frank McKevitt hitting the crossbar twice within a minute early in the tie. Pippy Carroll hit it again on the quarter hour mark as the Thurles side peppered their opponents’ goal but they still went to the break scoreless thanks to the intervention of both the woodwork and some excellent saves by Callum Fanning in the Celtic goal.

Peake Villa finally got the breakthrough in the 63rd minute when a ball was blocked on the visitor’s line with a hand and Pippy Carroll slotted home the resultant penalty.

Five minutes later they had doubled that advantage when a great cross from Sean Butler was met by the head of Alan Ryan and he gave Fanning no chance. They ensured there would be no comeback shortly after when James O’Sullivan picked out Kieran Hennessy and he crashed home the third.

