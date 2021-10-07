TQ Electrical Thurles are hiring now!

We're hiring now
Accounts and Payroll Administrator
The role is office based in Thurles and the role hours are Monday- Friday 9am to 5pm.
Job duties include:
Dealing with accounts matters including invoicing, statements, payments, credit control and debt collection.
Payroll
Bank Reconciliation
Answer telephone and divert calls to each department.
Managing the office to include general administration.
Qualified Electrician
Permanent & full-time various project locations throughout Tipperary, Offaly, Limerick and Kilkenny.
No on call days or weekends required as part of the role.
Requirements:
Working with pumps, motors, Dosing equipment (incl Pumps & Controllers), Control Panels, Instruments.
Full clean driving licence
3 years’ experience in a similar role is desirable
A meticulous approach to work.
Fantastic opportunity to join a growing local company.
To apply email CV to accounts@tqees.ie
Find us on www.tqees.ie
Email: accounts@tqees.ie
Check out our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ tqelectricaleng
