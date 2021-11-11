Learn how to cope with and banish brain fog

Migraine Ireland are delighted to share that they will be holding a free online event on November 17 at 7pm.
The event will be hosted by Dr Sabina Brennan, psychologist, neuroscientist, author of the No. 1 best-seller ‘Beating Brain Fog’ and host of the Super Brain podcast.
To grab a ticket visit https://migraine.ie/event-directory/
With thanks to the HSE National Lottery Office CHO Area 3 North Tipperary for funding this event.
*Sponsored Content
The Multeen Players drama group are delighted to announce that tickets for their upcoming production of “Big Maggie” in Knockavilla Community Hall are now on sale.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.