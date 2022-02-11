Search

11 Feb 2022

One of the most trusted specialist industrial, utility and environmental services companies in Ireland are recruiting

11 Feb 2022 2:09 PM

AQS is one of Ireland’s leading industrial, environmental and drainage services provider. We deliver services to most of the large manufacturing facilities, local authorities, healthcare providers, utilities and infrastructure companies in the country. Every day, we are trusted to safely and effectively deliver a diverse range of services – from sewer cleaning to large-scale industrial cleaning projects.

Over many years, we are pleased to have built a reputation as one of the most capable and trusted specialist industrial, utility and environmental services companies in Ireland.

This has been achieved by our determination to set high standards and deliver the very best customer service. We can be relied upon to work safely and productively, always delivering the best value for our customers.

We work for some of the most important and safety-critical businesses and public organisations in Ireland. Hospitals, utility providers, local authorities and pharmaceutical companies all depend on us to deliver services precisely how and precisely when they are needed. And we don’t let them down.

AQS at a glance

23 advanced vehicle-mounted jetting and vacuum units.

More than 50 staff – with the experience, training and qualifications needed to get the job done.

Industry-leading safety standards.

In-house workshop with all necessary equipment and expertise.

We are recruiting for the following positions, both are based at our head office in Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny ( near Johnstown).

Diesel fitter/ HGV Mechanic

Fully Qualified

Safety Officer

Support existing QEHS Management System and Safety Team

Requirements

Diploma or BSc/BA in occupational health and safety or equivalent

Proven experience as safety officer or equivalent industry experience, min 3 years.

Full driving licence

See website for full details of both positions

aqsenvironmentalsolutions.ie/careers

Send CV’s to recruitment@aqssolutions.ie

