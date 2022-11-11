Search

11 Nov 2022

MARETO - New luxury health and aesthetic clinic based in Clonmel

MARETO - New luxury health and aesthetic clinic based in Clonmel

11 Nov 2022 9:57 AM

Mareto is a doctor-led, luxury health and aesthetic clinic based in Clonmel. We offer an extensive range of health services including minimally invasive cosmetic treatments for both face and body.

The founders at Mareto felt that there was a service gap in the health and aesthetics industry. Having searched for clinics that offered the high standard, exceptional level of service and combined health and beauty model they expected, the need for a 5-star health and aesthetic clinic in Munster, offering a 360 approach to health and beauty was apparent

Mareto believe that health and beauty starts from within, that’s why we specialise in creating bespoke health and beauty treatment plans for our clients, both male and female.

Clients seeking laser liposuction treatments for example, are provided with access to our in-house nutritionist, doctor prescribed weight loss injections and a tailor-made weight management program if needed. It is only with this 360, inside-out approach that our clients see real and lasting results.

Our health offering includes a comprehensive list of blood tests including cardiac profile screening, diabetic management, hormone level monitoring, chronic disease management, weight loss and metabolic testing.

Our aesthetic offering includes anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, thread facelifts, laser liposuction, chemical skin peels, eyebrow lounge and more.

We offer our clients a 5-star experience like no other clinic in Ireland. At Mareto you are our one and only priority, it is so important to feel healthy and look your best. Helping you to achieve this is our only aim.

We offer a completely private space, where you can feel relaxed and comfortable.

Mareto, health and beauty, as it should be.

To book your private consultation with one of our doctors please call 083 095 9138 or email info@mareto8020.com

* Sponsored content

