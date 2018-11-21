Dual player with Tipperary GAA clubs the special guest on TG4 show

Dual player Liam Ryan is the special guest when TG4’s C.L.U.B. programme visits Clonmel Commercials Gaelic football club and St. Mary’s hurling club this week.

The programme will be shown at 5pm this Thursday evening, November 22.

Each week on the show presenters Diarmuid Lyng and Máire Ní Bhraonáin showcase a different GAA club.

Young members from clubs around the country participate in fun challenges in the studio and get to say why theirs is the best club.

Guest players from clubs nationwide give tips and advice and viewers also get to hear fun facts from Míchéal Ó Muircheartaigh.

Above - C.L.U.B. presenters Diarmuid Lyng and Máire Ní Bhraonáin with members of Clonmel Commercials Gaelic football club and St. Mary's hurling club

The programme is repeated on Monday evenings at 7.30 and will also be available on the TG4 Player.

To access the programme on the Player, go to https://www.cula4.com/en/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIkoa0vrrl3gIVGuJ3Ch1y7gnWEAAYASAAEgIiqfD_BwE

