Seamus Hackett's team wins South Tipp GAA Centre quiz

The South Tipperary G.A.A Centre quiz, which was run over four weeks, was a great success and a good fundraiser as well.

Forty teams from around South Tipperary took part in three semi-finals, culminating in 18 teams winning through to the grand final which took place last week. Semi-final winners were Marlfield, Paddy Daly’s team and Seamus Hackett's team.

There was an air of excitement at the final as some of the best quiz brains around the area locked horns in what turned out to be a great final.

It was all to play for coming into the last round, with several teams neck and neck. It looked very much like tie-breakers would come into play but a winning team eventually emerged.

Well done to Seamus Hackett's team of Seamus Hackett, P.J.Cullinan, Katherine Heffernan and John Cullinan who came first.

Paddy Daly’s team of Paddy Daly, Brian Daly, Mai Harte and Phil Harte came second while the Clonmel Commercials team of Dermot O'Shea, Eamonn Wynne, Dermot Maher and Criostoir McGrath took third spot.

George Barry was an excellent quizmaster. He was ably assisted by scorekeeper Ned Brophy, plus a host of volunteers and committee members who prepared the hall and looked after the entries and refreshments. Thanks to all who supported an entertaining event.

