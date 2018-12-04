Confusion reigns over South Tipperary Football Championship final

A huge cloud of uncertainty is hanging over the South Tipperary Senior Football Championship Final.

The game, between Clonmel Commercials and Ardfinnan, was scheduled for Monroe last Sunday afternoon.

However the Clonmel club had indicated from early last week that they were unable to fulfil the fixture for a variety of reasons.

There were farcical scenes at the home of Moyle Rovers on Sunday, as the small attendance watched as the Ardfinnan team arrived at the ground, togged out and warmed up on the pitch for about 20 minutes.

However Commercials didn't turn up and the game was postponed.

The South Tipp GAA Board's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) met in Clonmel on Monday night.

However no decision was made on the football final, as the report of referee Sean Lonergan (Moyle Rovers) hadn't yet been received.

A spokesperson for the South Board said he expects that the matter will be dealt with this week.

If the final is awarded to Ardfinnan they could be crowned divisional champions without kicking a ball in either the semi-final or final, after they received a walkover from Kilsheelan/Kilcash at the penultimate stage of the championship.

Commercials, meanwhile, had requested that the final wouldn't be scheduled for last Sunday.

They claimed they were unable to field a team on that day because of the unavailability of several players.

They also stated that some of their players were involved with St. Mary's in Saturday's South U-21 'A' hurling championship semi-final replay against Killenaule, and that the club AGM was also fixed for last Sunday.

