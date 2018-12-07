Friends of Tipperary Football AGM tonight in Horse and Jockey

The AGM of the Friends of Tipperary Football is on this Friday night, December 7 at the Horse & Jockey Hotel. Please note the change in the start time from 7 pm to 8 pm.

Also on the night we are launching the Friends of Tipperary Football Membership for 2018/2019.

The main objective of the Friends of Tipperary Football is to raise funds to support the high costs involved in the preparation of all Tipperary inter-county football teams i.e. senior, U20 and minor. Also the funds raised goes to supporting the Development Squads in the county to ensure we can compete at the highest level going forward. We raise our funds through the sale of tickets to the public to join the Membership of the Friends of Tipperary Football, and through our Annual Golf Classic.

Also this year the Tipperary Football Committee officially launched their Three Year Strategic Plan for the future of the game in the Premier County. This Plan will no doubt play a significant part in the growth of the game in the county and the county’s future success.

We are appealing to all our supporters, ex-players, and in particular to any new faces to come along on the night where you will join a very warm and friendly group of people who would be delighted to welcome you on board.

Finally please again note the change in starting time of the AGM which is now 8 pm. Looking forward to seeing you there.

