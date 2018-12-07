Tipperary clubs better get used to midweek games - mid chairman Jonathan Cullen

The Chairman of the mid Tipperary County GAA Board Jonathan Cullen has told delegates at the annual Convention held in Clonmore this evening that players, mentors and supporters had better get used to midweek games in the forthcoming championships.

In a wide range address to Convention, the Loughmore Castleiney man dealt with a plethora of items relating to the division and was very strong and forceful on the whole issue of fixtures and games.

“All too often, we hear complaints about scheduling of games and how difficult it can be for clubs to play matches during the week. My message to you here tonight is very simple -get used to mid-week games because they are going to become more and more common. Be prepared to play league and championship games in close proximity to each other. Forget about the excuses, as they will not be listened to. Play games when they are fixed as postponements will not happen,” he said.

He continued,”In 2018 we produced fixture plans for spring, summer and autumn which were requested by clubs and agreed to at our CCC meetings and it amazed me how after having a fixture plan for up to two months, it was only when certain games at certain grades were only days away that clubs realised that they had a problem. I advise you all to study our fixture calendar when it is published next year and plan for the dates in it, as once agreed they will not, and cannot, change. Going forward club and parish events will have to be organised around fixtures and not the other way around,” he said.

Officers Elected

President: Liam Hennessy, Moycarkey Borris

Chairman: Jonathan Cullen, Loughmore Castleiney

Vice Chairman: Joe O’Sullivan, Moycarkey Borris

Secretary: Sally Young, Drom-Inch

Ass. Secretary: Catherine Dunne, Moyne Templetuohy

Treasurer: John Collins, Gortnahoe Glengoole

Ass. Treasurer: Liz Flanagan, Holycross Ballycahill

PRO: To be decided at adjourned convention.

Semple Stadium Rep: Jim Max, Thurles Sarsfields

Gate Checkers: Batt O’Dea, Loughmore-Castleiney

Jimmy Meighen, Gortnahoe Glengoole.

He also addressed issues in relation to referees, fines, structures and much. See this weeks Tipperary Star for full report.