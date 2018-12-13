Vote Now: Tipperary's Timmy Hammersley has been short-listed for the sports star of the year award

Clonoulty-Rossmore's Timmy Hammersley has been short-listed for the Irish Independent sports star of the year award in recognition of his outstanding performance in the 2018 Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship final.

Boxing's Katie Taylor, rugby's Johnny Sexton and athletics hero Phil Healy have also been nominated while Timmy Hammersley is one of just two club players to make the short-list.

You can support Timmy Hammersley by clicking here and voting for him - voting closes on Sunday, December 16th.

“It is a public vote and I am hoping the people of Tipperary will get behind the local GAA player. It would be amazing to see a local club player taking the title because club level is what keeps the sport alive,” Timmy Hammersely said this week.

Hammersley scored twelve points for Clonoulty-Rossmore when they beat Nenagh Éire Óg 0-23 to 2-13 at Semple Stadium, Thurles in the county final on Sunday, October 21st.

“Hurling is not just a passion it’s my life. It is in my DNA and it has allowed me to excel as a person both professionally and socially. While it would be an incredible achievement to win sports star of the year, I would just be honoured to know that my club and my community are being talked about at a national level and in a positive way,” Timmy Hammersley said.

Timmy Hammersley currently works at SpunOut.ie as their engagement and participation officer - SpunOut.ie is Ireland’s leading youth information website created by young people, for young people. Timmy works to ensure that young people are facilitated in taking up leadership roles within the organisation. He is also a leading advocate on many social and human rights issues such as his humanitarian work in Palestine and Calais, homelessness and working with young Irish people in marginalised communities.

“I learned very early on in my career that sport can and should be inclusive to everybody on every level. Athletes can be far more than individuals that are there to be consumed and rated at weekends. At club level, we may not be in the same category as other national sports stars, but we are as committed, driven and passionate about our success because local community matters and local spirit matters too,” Timmy Hammersley added.



