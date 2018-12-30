Tipperary junior soccer - Cahir Park and Cashel Town unbeaten in Division 3

The Third Division in the TSDL tends to be the preserve of many of the second teams of clubs in divisions higher up, but there are also a sprinkling of long established and very committed clubs ensuring that football is available all around south and west Tipperary, for those who enjoy playing the beautiful game.

It is still a competitive matter however with two of the teams still unbeaten heading into the Christmas break. Top of the table sit Cahir Park who have enjoyed a good run of form winning all their games this season bar a draw with second in the table Cashel Town. And the Cashel seconds would likely be joining their Cahir counterparts at the top, were it not for a couple of dropped points after two recent draws, but they still remain right in the hunt for both promotion and the title challenge.

Below these two are a pair of West Tipperary teams waiting for any slip ups to establish promotion credentials of their own. St Nicholas in recent years have put huge work into the splendid Danny O’Dwyer Park in Solohead, and are bringing through some younger players who will no doubt grace the club in higher divisions in the near future.

Sitting just below them are near neighbours Tipperary Town who could be dark horses for a promotion push if they can string a couple of good results together early in the New Year.

Near neighbours Killenaule Rovers and Mullinahone suffer from a lack of consistency which is holding them back from challenging but both teams can cause problems to the sides above them on any given day.

And the league is then rounded up by Killusty, a founder member from 40 years ago who are still plugging away and producing games with lots of excitement and goals.

Bansha Celtic who are trying to emulate the good results of their first team and Kilsheelan United, a new entry to the league in joining their first team to provide extra football to those in the south county area.