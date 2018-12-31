Tipperary Community Games prepares for Winter Games programme

County Tipperary Community Games wishes everybody a very Happy New Year and looks forward to exciting competitions.

Entries for all team events on the Winter Games Programme, with the exception of the table quiz, must be with Joan Hogan by Thursday January 10 for the draw on Thursday January 17.

The price per team is €8 and the events as follows -

Indoor Soccer – the County finals will take place in the Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles on February 9.

U-10 Boys (Over 8 Years old ) Panel of 8 - 5 players and 3 subs.

U-10 Girls (Over 8 Years old ) Panel of 8 - 5 players and 3 subs.

U-13 Boys (Over 10 Years old) Panel of 8 – 5 players and 3 subs.

U-13 Girls (Over 10 Years old) Panel of 8 – 5 players and 3 subs.

Badminton

U-15 Boys. Over 12. Panel of 6

U-15 Girls. Over 12. Panel of 6

Basketball

U-11 Mixed (Over 9 Years old) Panel of 10 - 5 Boys/5Girls.

U-13 Boys (Over 10 Years Old) Panel of 10.

U-13 Girls (Over 10 Years Old) Panel of 10.

U-16 Boys (Over 13 Years Old) Panel of 10.

U-16 Girls (Over 13 Years Old) Panel of 10.

Chess

U-13 Mixed Over 10. Panel of 5 - 3 players and 2 subs (can be all boys, all girls or mixed).

U-16 Mixed Over 13. Panel of 5 - 3 players and 2 subs (can be all boys, all girls or mixed).

Draughts

U-10 Mixed Over 8. Panel of 7 - 5 players and 2 subs (Can be all boys, all girls or mixed).

U-12 Mixed Over 10. Panel of 7 - 5 players and 2 subs (Can be all boys, all girls or mixed).

U-14 Mixed Over 10. Panel of 7 - 5 players and 2 subs (Can be all boys, all girls or mixed).

U-16 Mixed Over 14. Panel of 7 - 5 players and 2 subs (At least two of each gender on team).

Handball

U13 Boys - Over 9 Panel of 6 - 4 players and 2 subs.

U-13 Girls - Over 9 Panel of 6 - 4 players and 2 subs.

U-16 Boys - Over 13 Panel of 6 - 4 players and 2 subs.

U-13 Girls - Over 13 Panel of 6 - 4 players and 2 subs.

Mini Rugby U-11 and Over 9 Panel of 12- 8 players and 4 subs.

Table Tennis

U-13 Boys – Over 10. Panel of 5. 3 players and 2 subs.

U-13 Girls - Over 10 Panel of 5. 3 players and 2 subs.

U-16 Boys – Over 13 Panel of 5. 3 players and 2 subs.

U-16 Girls – Over 10 Panel of 5. 3 players and 2 subs.

Table Quiz - U-14 Panel of 6 - 4 players 2 subs (can be all boys, all girls or mixed).

Projects

U-11 Mixed (Panel of 4) (can be all boys, all girls or mixed).

U-13 Mixed (Panel of 4) (can be all boys, all girls or mixed).

U-16 Mixed (Panel of 4) (can be all boys, all girls or mixed).

An area can enter one team in each event.

The table quiz is different - an area can enter as many teams as they like and entries are on the night in the Presentation Secondary School, Thurles on February 22.