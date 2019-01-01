Carrick on Suir athletes perform well at Christmas season events

Carrick on Suir athletes did well at the MSD 4 mile road race hosted by Clonmel Athletic Club on St Stephens Day.

Race winners were Brian Maher, Kilkenny City Harrier in 19.01 and Siobhan O’Doherty, Borrisokane AC in 22.31.

Carrick had six representatives all performing well with Michael O’Sullivan in 23.39, Andrew Downey in 24.20, Benny Hahessy in 24.29, Miguel Ponce De Leon in 26.01, Barry Torpey in 27.24 Ann Cronin in 35.30 and Ann also won first o/55 female prize followed by Catherine O’Donovan in 37.57. Well done to all.

Club athletes also had a good day at the Tipperary County Indoor Championships at Nenagh on Sunday with the club winning 6 Gold, 5 Silver and 2 Bronze medals.

John Carroll who was part of this effort had two great races, in the 800 metre John finished 2nd to win County Sliver medal followed by another good performance by John to win County Bronze in the 1500 metre race.

In the 60 metre events Carrick on Suir AC was well represented with Kellie Bester winning the senior women’s in 8.17 followed by Miriam Daly in 2nd in 8.26 and RoseAnn Fitzgerald in 4th 8.65. In Senior Men 60 metre Jake Vermeer got 3rd in 7.63 and o/35 Richard Phelan took 1st place in 7.77

Miriam Daly won the 200 metre women’s senior event in 26.41 followed by RoseAnn Fitzgerald in 2nd in 26.72, Jake Vermeer won the men 200 in 24.18 and Richard Phelan took first in o/35 in 25.94

In the 400 Metre women’s race Miriam Daly was 1st in 58.06 and RoseAnn Fitzgerald 2nd in 61.61 and Jake Vermeer finished 2nd in the men’s 400 in 55.23

Well done to all as they look forward to the rest of the Indoor season ahead