Carrick-on-Suir AC athletes win 13 medals at Co. Tipperary Indoor Track & Field Championships

Carrick-on-Suir AC athletes won six gold, five silver and two bronze medals at the Tipperary County Indoor Track & Field Championships in Nenagh on December 30.

John Carroll finished 2nd in the 800m and won bronze in the 1500m race. Kellie Bester won the Senior Women's 60m race in 8.17 seconds followed by Miriam Daly in 2nd in a time of 8.26 second and Rose-Ann Fitzgerald in 4th in 8.65 seconds.

Jake Vermeer was 3rd in the Senior Men 60m event Jake Vermeer while Richard Phelan was first in the O/35 category sprinting the distance in 7.77 seconds.

Miriam Daly won the 200m Women's Senior race in a time of 26.41 seconds and club mate Rose-Ann Fitzgerald was second in 26.72 seconds.

Jake Vermeer won the Men’s Senior 200m in 24.18 and Richard Phelan won the O/35 200m in 25.94.

Meanwhile, Miriam Daly won the 400m Women’s Race in 58.06 second with RoseAnn Fitzgerald in 2nd place in 61.61 seconds. And Jake Vermeer finished 2nd in the Men’s 400m in 55.23 seconds. Indoor Season ahead