Bansha Celtic triumph in nine-goal cracker in Tipperary Soccer League

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 3

BANSHA CELTIC 6 v 3 KILSHEELAN UNITED

This was a game full of goals to excite the watching crowd with both sides giving everything in their first outing back after the break.

The home side started strongly and were a goal up in the ninth minute when Philly O’Mahoney finished a cross from two yards out.

They doubled the lead in the 22nd minute with a goal by Alan Carter, but only a minute later Kyle O’Connell scored for the visitors to being the game back to 2-1. That only lasted five more minutes though and Carter hit a second for the home side to send them in at the break leading by 3-1.

Two goals in two minutes right after the break from Ryan Maher and James Scanlon stretched the home sides advantage before O’Connell pulled a second one back for Kilsheelan to make it 5-2.

And both teams scored one more each late on when Danny Ryan put through for Celtic and Mick Lacey closed out the day for Kilsheelan.

CASHEL TOWN 2 v 1 TIPPERARY TOWN

Cashel Town’s second started off the New Year the same way they finished the last one with a good win against Tipperary Town, that now leaves them as the last unbeaten team in the Division and looking a strong bet for promotion by year end.

They were indebted to a very good first half performance and a brace of goals from Gerry Horgan in the 17th and 30th minutes. Sandwiched between those goals was a reply from Pakie Farrell on the quarter hour mark, leaving the sides level at the break.

There were no more goals in the second period, testament perhaps to some rustiness after the Christmas break.

The home side will hope now to build on this good start, and carry on their good form for the rest of the season.

ST NICHOLAS 3 v 3 MULLINAHONE

St Nicholas made an epic comeback on Sunday to keep themselves in the promotion hunt in Division Three, coming back from three goals down to snatch a point against a Mullinahone team that must have wondered what had hit them by the end of the game.

The game was only 11 minutes old when Mullinahone sliced open the home defence and Andrew Shortt was on hand to fire home the opening goal.

After that the visitors took control of the game and doubled their lead six minutes from the break when Ashley Lasslett found the net with a sweet strike.

When Alex Maher was put through on goal by Shortt to make it three on the stroke of half time it looked all over for the home side as Mullinahone went to the tea break in a dominant position.

But within ten minutes of the restart the home side had pulled a goal back through Brendan Collins and it was game on in Solohead. Three minutes later Collins struck again after some good work by John Paul Riordan. And the comeback was completed in the 69th minute when a Philip O’Doherty header brought the sides back to parity. After that both sides had opportunities to win the game but none were taken and they shares the spoils and the points in the end.