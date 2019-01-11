Last Sports Star of 2018 to be announced on Friday night

The last Fethard Sports Achievement Award will be announced tonight, Friday, January 11.

The following four nominations were received for the Butler’s Bar Sports Achievement Award for December.

(1) Fintan Rice – Following a layoff from the sport Fintan recently returned to a bronze medal finish at the Over-45 Tipperary Cross Country Championships held at Thurles Crokes.

(2) Polly Murphy – In December Polly became the first recipient of the Munster Rugby volunteer appreciation award.

(3) Fethard U11 Boys Gaelic Football – This team completed a remarkable year for this group with victory in the South Tipperary Winter League.

(4) Bernard Feery – A successful month for Bernard on two fronts, he brought home gold, silver and bronze from the county Tipperary Indoor Championships Over-55 held in Nenagh, and also a silver Over-55 medal from the County Masters Cross Country Held at Thurles Crokes.

The winner will be announced on Friday night, January 11, at a special presentation function held in Butlers Sports Bar, Main Street, Fethard. All welcome.