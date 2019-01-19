Thurles CBS through to the Harty Cup semi-final

Thurles CBS 0-16

St John the Baptist, Hospital 0-11

Thurles CBS are through to the Dr Harty Cup Munster senior hurling colleges semi-final after a five point victory over rivals St John the Baptist CC of Hospital at Dundrum this afternoon.

This replayed game was much anticipated and even had to be delayed at the start due to the attendance still streaming in the gates at throw-in time of 1:00pm. And, those who did get along to the game were not to be disappointed as this cracking contest, although it didn't have the same level as drama or scores of the drawn game, was still very intense, uncompromising and full of great hurling.

The Thurles lads were out of the traps quickly to establish a three point lead and by the interval that was to be the margin as they led by 0-7 to 0-4, eventhough Hospital had drawn level at one stage in the half.

The Thurles lads kept their noses in front for much of the second half though Hospital came level twice, and there were goal chances on both sides with three goal hero the last day, Paddy Creedon denied, and then Thurles keeper Kevin Bracken saving brilliantly from Hospital sharp shooter Dylan O'Shea.

Thurles had some great scores in the second half from Kieran Moloney and max Hackett, and with Devon Ryan also very prominent scoring 0-8, they held out for a fine five point victory which sees them into the semi-final, next weekend, much to the delight of the great support for the school at the game.

Thurles lost Jack Lanigan after just 10 minutes and then Frank Hanafin in the second half through injury and they will face a race against time to be fit for the semi-final next weekend. And, Thurles had sub Eoin Morris and Hospital full back Darren McAuley red carded in injury time to add to their woes ahead of their next outing.