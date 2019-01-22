Seamus Callanan named as new Tipperary hurling captain

All-Star Seamus Callanan has been named the new Tipperary senior hurling captain ahead of the commencement of the Allianz National Hurling League.

The Drom-Inch star replaces Padraic Maher who has been the leader extraordinaire of the side for the last two seasons, setting an example on and off the field of play that few could match.

However, Callanan, who has been in the squad since late 2008, and who had a serious back complaint last season which hampered much of his hurling, gets his chance to lead the team from the front and he will be joined by Loughmore Castleiney's Noel McGrath as Vice Captain.

Callanan will be bidding to be the first Drom-Inch man to captain Tipperary to win an All-Ireland senior hurling final and is wished well by all Premier County hurling supporters in that quest.