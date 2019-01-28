Tipperary's Crosse brothers among the winners in Dundalk as Rachael Blackmore maintains winning form

The Crosse brothers, Shane and Nathan were both among the winners at Dundalk on Friday night.

Shane has forged a great partnership with Joseph O'Brien and the pair were on the mark with newcomer Altair in the fillies’ maiden over seven furlongs. Although an 8/1 chance, she was certainly not unsupported and came from the back of the field for a taking victory for one having her first start.

Nathan had to wait a little longer for his success and it came in the finale as he partnered Victorious Secret to win the Shabra Charity Foundation Handicap for trainer Anthony Mulholland.

The Cahir teenager got the 7/1 chance up in the final strides to defeat Crest Of A Wave by half-a-length.

Rachael Blackmore and Henry De Bromhead were in winning form at Fairyhouse on Saturday where they landed the feature Grade 3 BetVictor Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle with Honeysuckle.

Owned by Kenneth Alexander, the five-year-old ran out a thoroughly convincing winner at odds of 6/4 favourite and will now head to the Cheltenham Festival where the mares’ hurdle will be among her options.

At the same meeting, it was fitting that Halsafari, a son of the great Solerina, was among the winners in the 2m4f maiden hurdle. He showed plenty of promise in accounting for Deal with It, another for Blackmore and De Bromhead, for owner John Bowe and his trainer, brother Michael at odds of 7/1.

Blackmore and De Bromhead were also on the mark at Naas on Sunday where Poker Party won the novice handicap chase in clear-cut fashion. Sent off an 8/1 chance, he was always in control and scored by five and a half lengths from Stowaway Forever.