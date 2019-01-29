Tipperary kingpins St Michael's go seven clear in title race

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE

CLONMEL TOWN 0 v 1 ST MICHAEL’S

Current TSDL title holders St Michael’s took an iron grip on this year’s title race when they moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday morning last after a victory over old rivals Clonmel Town.

A perfect morning for football, albeit a cold one, saw Clonmel Town welcome The Saints to the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Complex, for the latest encounter between the two most successful teams to come out of the TSDL.

The away side dominated possession in the first-half without creating any clear cut chances, while the hosts defended well but struggled to get out of their half throughout the game.

The home side’s best chance came when they won a free-kick in a dangerous area on the brink of half-time but Ryan Lambe was unable to beat the visitor’s wall before a rebounded effort sailed high and wide.

The second half started much the same with Michael’s looking to build in and around the final third, and they breached the hosts defence shortly into the half when they opened the scoring through a stunning strike by Willie Armshaw, who cut-in exceptionally from the right flank before flashing a shot that ended up in the net.

Some more chances followed by the Tipperary town side were unable to add to their slender lead. In the end however it was enough to carry then to all three points and makes them strong favourites once again to regain the Premier League title.

TIPPERARY TOWN 1 v 1 BANSHA CELTIC

The home side desperately needed all three points from this game but had to be satisfied with just one after a well contested local derby against a Bansha side that has flattered to deceive on more than one occasion this season.

The home side started out on the front foot with a stiff breeze in their favour and were rewarded early on after some good work lead to Matthew Moroney being hauled down in the area and the subsequent penalty was fired home by top scorer Vinnie Godfrey.

The lead only lasted ten minutes however as the visitors capitalised on some hesitancy in the home defence and allowed a cross fall to the feet of Stephen O’Dwyer to finish from close range.

Town were then forced to replace their keeper through injury and the replacement Tony Black was tested on numerous occasions as Celtic tried to make the most of the home side’s discomfort. Black was excellent between the sticks however and repelled all efforts thrown at him.

Right on the stroke of half time the home side thought that they had regained the initiative when they had the ball in the net for a second time, but Mark Roche’s effort was ruled out for offside.

The second half continued the way of the first with tough but fair battles all over the pitch and the home side having the better of the few real chances that were created.

There was to be no more goals however and in the end the two sides walked off a little unsatisfied with their return after the huge effort that both had put in.

OLD BRIDGE 2 v 7 CAHIR PARK

Cahir Park heaped even more misery on an already relegated Old Bridge team with a big win on Sunday that all but mathematically ensures Cahir Park will be playing Premier League football themselves next season.

The visitors were on top right from the get go and took the lead in the 10th minute with a penalty by Alan O’Donnell.

Three more goals over the next 20 minutes from Shane Murphy, Ross Condon and Shane O Neill gave the visitors a 4-0 lead at the break and effectively ended the tie as a contest .

Things didn’t get any better for The Bridge in the second half as again it was the visitors doing all the running and O’Donnell and Condon had the scoreline up to 6-0 by the hour mark.

There was a response from the home side after this as the Park seemed to take their foot off the pedal and the home side got two quickfire goals, but a seventh goal from Ian Flannery ten minutes from the end put a stop to any thoughts of the most improbable of comebacks.

