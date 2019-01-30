County Tipperary road relay titles for Dundrum AC and Mooreabbey Milers AC

Clonoulty Rossmore GAA complex, was the venue for this year’s County Championship Road Relays, promoted by Dundrum AC.

WOMENS RACE

The Womens race saw four clubs represented by 7 teams and competition was very keen.

The race started with the downhill 800m and as they entered the complex there was very little to separate all the teams with Clonmel ahead of Dundrum, Moyne and Mooreabbey Milers. As they headed out on the 1500m leg all four teams were still in contention, then as the race developed over this distance the host Club went into the lead with Dympna Ryan, despite a late challenge by Clonmel Dundrum held the lead on the next change over for the 800m leg, they were still leading at the changeover for the final leg, 3k, and with County Senior Cross Country Champion Linda Grogan going out on the final leg, she made every stride a winning one to help Dundrum win the first County Senior road title for 2019 in convincing fashion as County Senior Relay champions.

Their team of Laura Armstrong, Dympna Ryan, Karen Coughlan and Linda Grogan won the Gold medals and bridging a four year gap to when they last won this title in 2015.

The Clonmel team of Ann Marie Boland, Aine Roche, Ali O’Connor and Kealey Tideswell moved into 2nd place midway through the 2nd leg and over the final 2 legs they strengthened their hold on this position to win the Silver medals.

The Moyne quartet of Bridget Gleeson, Sharon Cantwell, Emma Gleeson and Angela Fogarty came through over the closing stages to win the Inter Club Bronze medals.

Then we had the Mooreabbey Milers team of Patricia Ryan, Martina Moloney, Marie O’Shea and Mary Louise Ryan winning the Gold medals in the B Section when edging out the Clonmel team of Nicola Maunsell, Ann Marie Halpin, Sarah Whelan and Suzanne Shine over the latter stages of the event. Then we had the Moyne team of Ber Spillane, Susan Fogarty, Edel Delaney and Siobhan Power winning the Bronze medals after a good tussle with the Dundrum team of Catherine Quinn, Patricia Ryan, Rebecca Lenehan and Catherine Fogarty.

MENS RACE

The men’s event was also very competitive with the destination of the medals only decided over the last event and indeed over the final 200m, great competitive race. Here we had seven teams competing.

Over the first two legs there was very little between the teams, as the athletes came to the third change over Mooreabbey Milers had a slight lead over a group of three athletes representing Clonmel, Dundrum and Moycarkey Coolroo. Over the final leg Mooreabbey Milers stretched their lead to convincingly capture the gold medals and crowned County Senior men Relay Champions, their very first time winning this Championship. Their victorious team was Tom Blackburn, Kieran Lees, Patrick Holian and Stuart Moloney.

The battle for the minor medals was decided over a hectic finish that saw Moycarkey Coolroo win their first Senior Silver medals in this event, having won Bronze medals in the B Section for the last two years, great to see a club like Moycarkey Coolcroo making such strides in recent years. Their team was Shane Mullaney, John Fogarty, Paul Bowe and Paddy Cummins who ran a great 3k leg.

Then the Bronze medals were only decided on the finishing straight with the Dundrum team of Michael Ryan, Eamon Morrissey, Gareth McGlinchey and Dermot Hayes edging Clonmel out of the Bronze medals.

The Clonmel team of Anthony Bowen, Nigel O’Flaherty, Brian Carroll and Conor Ryan won the Gold medals in the B Section.

The tussle for the minor medals in the B Section was also a close affair. Here we had the Dundrum team of Gerry Hayes, John Kelly, Stephen Ryan and John Shanahan going clear over the final stages to win the Inter Club Silver medals while the Moyne team of Richie Daly, Nathan Bowe, Brendan Delaney and Jody Sweeney edging out the Moroeabbey milers team of Damien Holian, Ger Griffin, Ewan Cunningham and Willie O’Donoghue for the Bronze medals.