Carrick-on-Suir RFC’s U-18 girls team face Ennis in Munster League final

Carrick-on-Suir RFC's U-18 girls rugby team will be battling to retain their provincial title when they play Ennis RFC in the Munster League final in Independent Park in Cork this Saturday.

The Carrick team defeated Fethard in the 2017/2018 Munster League final in Thomond Park and are hoping to make it two-in-a-row but are up against a strong Ennis side.

The girls trained throughout the summer with their coach of four years Sean Fitzpatrick in strength, conditioning and fitness until the season kicked off in September.

The road to the final started in early October when they defeated Skibbereen in a home game. Unfortunately due to other teams in the group, not being able to field teams and conceding games, this was to be the only competitive match the girls played until their game against Fethard in January.

To keep them match fit, they played and defeated Naas RFC, one of the top Leinster teams, in November. Final score was 40- 10. They also defeated Wicklow RFC 33-17 in a home challenge match on December 1.

The Carrick team's home League match against Fethard on January 20 was a tough encounter but they were victorious with the final score 17-7.

They defeated Kilrush in the semi-final the following weekend. It was again a home game and the Carrick RFC team were cheered on by a large contingent of supporters, which gave them a huge boost.

The semi-final was an epic battle. Kilrush were first to score, with Carrick scoring from the kick off, leaving the soreline 5 – 5 at half time. Kilrush were first to score in the second half but Carrick followed by scoring a try and conversion. Final score was Carrick RFC 12, Kilrush 10.

After the game, their coach Sean Fitzpatrick commended the girls on their determination and outstanding work rate at both attack and defence.

The Club wishes the team and Sean Fitzpatrick the very best of luck in the final on Saturday.

The Munster League final will be streamed live on the Internet. Check out Carrick-on-Suir RFC's Facebook page for the lin