SOCCER
All this weekend's soccer fixtures in Tipperary
Sean O’Hara seen here striking one of two goals he scored for Clonmel Celtic in their 3-1 Premier League win on Sunday last
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9
TSDL Youth League Division 1
Clonmel Town v Cahir Park, 2:30pm N Coughlan
TSDL Youths Division 2
Gortnahoe v Clerihan, 2:30pm M Jordan
Bansha Celtic v Mullinahone, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Cullen Lattin v Cashel Town, 2:30pm B O’Donoghue
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 10
Munster League Champions Cup semi final
St Michael’s v Abbeyfeale, 2:30pm J Lyons, P Keane, M Teehan
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic v Clonmel Celtic, 12pm J Teehan
Clonmel Town v Cahir Park, 2:30pm P Ivors
Tipperary Town v Peake Villa, 12pm G Ward
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Cullen Lattin v Peake Villa, 11:30am M Jordan
Two Mile Borris v Wilderness Rovers, 12pm T Keating
Slieveardagh United v St Michael’s, 2:30pm M Jordan
Rosegreen Rangers v Glengoole United, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Burncourt Celtic v Kilmanahan United, 2:30pm J Corry
Suirside v Donohill and District, 12pm T Ryan
Galbally United v Ballyneale, 2:30pm A Stafford
Cashel Town v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm J Maguire
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
St Nicholas v Cahir Park, 11:30am A Stafford
Cashel Town v Mullinahone, 2:30pm G Ward
Kilsheelan United v Killenaule Rovers (to be played away), 11:30pm J Maguire
Tipperary Town v Bansha Celtic, 12pm P Keane.
Full fixtures list for the weekend of February 16 and 17 can be found on the TSDL website
