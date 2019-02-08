SOCCER

All this weekend's soccer fixtures in Tipperary

SEAN O'HARA

Sean O’Hara seen here striking one of two goals he scored for Clonmel Celtic in their 3-1 Premier League win on Sunday last

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9

TSDL Youth League Division  1

Clonmel Town v Cahir Park, 2:30pm N Coughlan

 

TSDL Youths Division 2 

Gortnahoe v Clerihan, 2:30pm M Jordan 

Bansha Celtic v Mullinahone, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer  

Cullen Lattin v Cashel Town, 2:30pm B O’Donoghue  

 

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Munster League Champions Cup semi final 

St Michael’s v Abbeyfeale, 2:30pm J Lyons, P Keane, M Teehan 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Bansha Celtic v Clonmel Celtic, 12pm J Teehan  

Clonmel Town v Cahir Park, 2:30pm P Ivors  

Tipperary Town v Peake Villa, 12pm G Ward 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

Cullen Lattin v Peake Villa, 11:30am M Jordan  

Two Mile Borris v Wilderness Rovers, 12pm T Keating  

Slieveardagh United v St Michael’s, 2:30pm M Jordan 

Rosegreen Rangers v Glengoole United, 2:30pm N Coughlan  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Burncourt Celtic v Kilmanahan United, 2:30pm J Corry  

Suirside v Donohill and District, 12pm T Ryan  

Galbally United v Ballyneale, 2:30pm A Stafford

Cashel Town v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm J Maguire  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

St Nicholas v Cahir Park, 11:30am A Stafford  

Cashel Town v Mullinahone, 2:30pm G Ward  

Kilsheelan United v Killenaule Rovers (to be played away), 11:30pm J Maguire 

Tipperary Town v Bansha Celtic, 12pm P Keane.

Full fixtures list for the weekend of February 16 and 17 can be found on the TSDL website