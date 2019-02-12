Draws made for the opening round of the County Tipperary hurling and football championships

The Tipperary Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have made the draws for the opening round of games in the county senior hurling championship, Séamus Ó Riain Cup, county intermediate hurling championship, county senior football championship, county intermediate football championship, county junior A and county junior B football championship.

Round one of the hurling championships will take place over the weekend of April 7, round one of the football championships will take place over the weekend of April 14 and round one of the junior B football championship will take place over the weekend of April 21.

COUNTY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

The draw for the opening round of the county senior hurling championship (Roinn I) reads as follows:

Group 1

Nenagh Éire Óg v Upperchurch-Drombane

Burgess v Loughmore-Castleiney

Group 2

Borris-Ileigh v Clonoulty-Rossmore

Moycarkey-Borris v Toomevara

Group 3

Thurles Sarsfields v Éire Óg Annacarty

Killenaule v Kilruane MacDonagh's

Group 4

Roscrea v Portroe

Kiladangan v Drom & Inch

SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP

The draw for the opening round of the Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the county senior hurling championship) reads as follows:

Group 1

Templederry Kenyons v Carrick Swans

Thurles Sarsfields v Lorrha-Dorrha

Group 2

Newport v Silvermines

Group 3

Ballina v Mullinahone

Group 4

JK Bracken's v St Mary's Clonmel

Clonakenny v Cashel King Cormacs

INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

The draw for the opening round of the county intermediate hurling championship reads as follows:

Group 1

Moyne-Templetuohy v Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Group 2

Knockavilla Kickhams v Drom & Inch

Shannon Rovers v Galtee Rovers

Group 3

Boherlahan-Dualla v Gortnahoe-Glengoole

Cappawhite v Borrisokane

Group 4

Lattin-Cullen Gaels v Kiladangan

Sean Treacy’s v Moneygall

Group 5

Moyle Rovers v Golden-Kilfeacle

SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The draw for the opening round of the county senior football championship reads as follows:

Group 1

Galtee Rovers v Moyne-Templetuohy

Clonmel Commercials v Arravale Rovers

Group 2

Ardfinnan v Kiladangan

Ballyporeen v JK Bracken's

Group 3

Aherlow Gaels v Cahir

Loughmore-Castleiney v Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Group 4

Killenaule v Éire Óg Annacarty

Moyle Rovers v Upperchurch-Drombane

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The draw for the opening round of the county intermediate football championship reads as follows:

Group 1

Moyle Rovers v Loughmore-Castleiney

Golden-Kilfeacle v JK Bracken's

Group 2

Moycarkey-Borris v Borrisokane

Cashel King Cormacs v Clonmel Commercials

Group 3

Clonmel Óg v Fr Sheehy’s

Rockwell Rovers v Grangemockler-Ballyneale

Group 4

Clonoulty-Rossmore v Fethard

Carrick Swans v Drom & Inch

JUNIOR A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The draw for the opening round of the county junior A football championship reads as follows:

Group 1

Newcastle v Arravale Rovers

Shannon Rovers v Cahir

Group 2

Mullinahone v Solohead

Sean Treacy's v Gortnahoe-Glengoole

Group 3

St Patrick's v Cappawhite

Knockavilla Kickhams v Cashel King Cormacs

Group 4

Ardfinnan v Emly

Rosegreen v Moyle Rovers

Group 5

Ballingarry v Ballylooby-Castlegrace

Boherlahan-Dualla v Clerihan

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The draw for the opening round of the county junior B football championship reads as follows:

Group 1

Lorrha-Dorrha v Nenagh Éire Óg

Galtee Rovers v Éire Óg AnNacarty

Group 2

Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Killenaule

Moycarkey-Borris v Ballyporeen

Group 3

Moyle Rovers v Clonmel Commercials

Thurles Gaels v JK Bracken's

Group 4

Rockwell Rovers v Clonmel Óg

Golden-Kilfeacle v Moyne-Templetuohy

