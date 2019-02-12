HURLING
Draws made for the opening round of the County Tipperary hurling and football championships
The Tipperary Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have made the draws for the opening round of games in the county senior hurling championship, Séamus Ó Riain Cup, county intermediate hurling championship, county senior football championship, county intermediate football championship, county junior A and county junior B football championship.
Round one of the hurling championships will take place over the weekend of April 7, round one of the football championships will take place over the weekend of April 14 and round one of the junior B football championship will take place over the weekend of April 21.
COUNTY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
The draw for the opening round of the county senior hurling championship (Roinn I) reads as follows:
Group 1
Nenagh Éire Óg v Upperchurch-Drombane
Burgess v Loughmore-Castleiney
Group 2
Borris-Ileigh v Clonoulty-Rossmore
Moycarkey-Borris v Toomevara
Group 3
Thurles Sarsfields v Éire Óg Annacarty
Killenaule v Kilruane MacDonagh's
Group 4
Roscrea v Portroe
Kiladangan v Drom & Inch
SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP
The draw for the opening round of the Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the county senior hurling championship) reads as follows:
Group 1
Templederry Kenyons v Carrick Swans
Thurles Sarsfields v Lorrha-Dorrha
Group 2
Newport v Silvermines
Group 3
Ballina v Mullinahone
Group 4
JK Bracken's v St Mary's Clonmel
Clonakenny v Cashel King Cormacs
INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
The draw for the opening round of the county intermediate hurling championship reads as follows:
Group 1
Moyne-Templetuohy v Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Group 2
Knockavilla Kickhams v Drom & Inch
Shannon Rovers v Galtee Rovers
Group 3
Boherlahan-Dualla v Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Cappawhite v Borrisokane
Group 4
Lattin-Cullen Gaels v Kiladangan
Sean Treacy’s v Moneygall
Group 5
Moyle Rovers v Golden-Kilfeacle
SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
The draw for the opening round of the county senior football championship reads as follows:
Group 1
Galtee Rovers v Moyne-Templetuohy
Clonmel Commercials v Arravale Rovers
Group 2
Ardfinnan v Kiladangan
Ballyporeen v JK Bracken's
Group 3
Aherlow Gaels v Cahir
Loughmore-Castleiney v Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Group 4
Killenaule v Éire Óg Annacarty
Moyle Rovers v Upperchurch-Drombane
INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
The draw for the opening round of the county intermediate football championship reads as follows:
Group 1
Moyle Rovers v Loughmore-Castleiney
Golden-Kilfeacle v JK Bracken's
Group 2
Moycarkey-Borris v Borrisokane
Cashel King Cormacs v Clonmel Commercials
Group 3
Clonmel Óg v Fr Sheehy’s
Rockwell Rovers v Grangemockler-Ballyneale
Group 4
Clonoulty-Rossmore v Fethard
Carrick Swans v Drom & Inch
JUNIOR A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
The draw for the opening round of the county junior A football championship reads as follows:
Group 1
Newcastle v Arravale Rovers
Shannon Rovers v Cahir
Group 2
Mullinahone v Solohead
Sean Treacy's v Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Group 3
St Patrick's v Cappawhite
Knockavilla Kickhams v Cashel King Cormacs
Group 4
Ardfinnan v Emly
Rosegreen v Moyle Rovers
Group 5
Ballingarry v Ballylooby-Castlegrace
Boherlahan-Dualla v Clerihan
JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
The draw for the opening round of the county junior B football championship reads as follows:
Group 1
Lorrha-Dorrha v Nenagh Éire Óg
Galtee Rovers v Éire Óg AnNacarty
Group 2
Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Killenaule
Moycarkey-Borris v Ballyporeen
Group 3
Moyle Rovers v Clonmel Commercials
Thurles Gaels v JK Bracken's
Group 4
Rockwell Rovers v Clonmel Óg
Golden-Kilfeacle v Moyne-Templetuohy
