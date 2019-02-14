Fethard U-16 rugby girls win Munster League for third time in a row

ABBEYFEALE 12 v 17 FETHARD

Last Saturday, Fethard U-16s Girls won the Munster League again to become champions for the third time in a row, playing at Munster's Irish Independent Park in Cork on the new 4G Astro surface.

What an incredible bunch of girls on this team who, so far this season, have travelled around Munster playing very tough and progressive teams from Abbeyfeale, Bruff, Carrick, Nenagh, Newport, Shannon, St Mary's, Ul Bohs and this was 10 from 10 victories for the girls this year alone. Fethard U16s Girls have made history for their Club!

Right from the start of this Munster final the Fethard girls took control of the ball to make great meters. Abbeyfeale were defensively trying to slow the game down, but quick thinking from our No.10, Kate Flannery, to offload to second centre, Aoibhe Grayson Molloy (captain), who passed out to Karen Bennett, our centre, to find space and run to score by the posts, which was ably converted by Kate Flannery.

It was not long before Fethard Girls scored again with support from our hooker Shauna Maher, assisted by the strong props of Sophia O'Brien and Lia Coady to add more points. . As the first half continued our second rows were strong at tackling and rucking with Orla Maher, Ciara Gahan, Clodagh Fanning and Evelyn Gayson Molloy making sure they defended Abbeyfeale very strongly.

Abbeyfeale got their hands on the ball and tried to kick for space but our full back, Kate Ross, was fantastic under the high balls to take it on making valuable ground before sensibly offloading to our backs.

Just before the end of the first half Aoibhe Gayson Molloy received great ball from a combination of passes by Orlaith, Kate, Lucy and Karen Bennett allowing her score her second try to put the Fethard girls 17-0 up at half time.

Aoibhe Gayson Molloy and Lucy Fogarty had to leave at half time to travel back for their Cashel School Senior Camogie All Ireland semifinal, which they duly won. Changes to the team allowed Rachel Ryan and Saoirse Davis to play second row and Evelyn Gayson Molloy move to scrum-half and this caused more headache to Abbeyfeale who were throwing everything at the Fethard girls at this stage.

Clonmel stay in hunt for Munster Junior League title

Aisling Morrissey came on and helped Fethard defend well. Abbeyfeale were able, twice due to penalties, put scores on the board and with 10 minutes left of the second half, leaving the score just 17-12 to Fethard.

Fethard players tackled and upped their game to withhold Abbeyfeale right to the final whistle. In the spirit of rugby, it was four years previous that Fethard had played in their first Munster league final in Limerick against Abbeyfeale, the victors on that occasion.

So, Saturday's result and three years of great determination gave the girls what they worked hard for, week in week out, during the season.

Congratulations girls and the club are so proud of your achievements.

Thanks to one and all for their efforts

Huge thanks to coaches Jason Flannery and Michael Fogarty for their continued positive work, assisted by Louise O'Donnell, Marie Gayson, Pat O'Donnell and Irish Women's player Edel McMahon. We would also like to thank our sponsor, O'Donnell Fencing, for their support over the last few years.

We must not forget that the development support received from Women's Rugby Development officer Amanda Greensmith (Munster Rugby), who encouraged the growth of the IRFU pathway for Women's Rugby under Nora Stapleton. The girls cannot sit on their laurels yet as they defend their Munster Cup, starting week-ending, February 23.

New members are always welcome to Fethard Girls Rugby for girls from 6 years old to 18 years.