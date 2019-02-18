Tipperary showjumper Denis Lynch wins $400,000 event in Hong Kong

Tipperary showjumper Denis Lynch won Sunday’s $400,000 Longines Masters of Hong Kong five star Grand Prix.

The Tipperary town rider partnered his stable newcomer Chablis to the fastest clear round in a 12-horse jump-off.

A time of 39.35 seconds saw the Irish combination take the winner’s prize of $132,000, with Lynch now in the hunt for a €1 Million bonus if he can repeat his victory in the next Longines Masters rounds in New York and Paris.