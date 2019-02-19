Carrick-on-Suir AC athletes excel at Munster Indoor Track & Field Championships

Carrick-on-Suir AC athletes brought home a haul of medals from the Munster Indoor Athletics Championships last week.

Jake Vermeer won gold in the Senior Men's 400m race in a time of 54.41 seconds and was fifth in the Junior Men's 200m race, which he ran in 24.22 seconds.

Miriam Daly won the Junior Women's 400m race in a time of 58.65 seconds and fellow Carrick AC sprinter Rose Ann Fitzgerald won silver in the race, which she ran in 1 min, 01.52 seconds.

Rose Ann Fitzgerald won silver medals in both the Women's Senior and Junior 200m races, which were run simultaneously. Her time was 27.08 seconds. Miriam Daly won bronze in both races clocking a time of 27.11 seconds.

Ruby Norris won the U-10 long jump with a huge personal best jump of 3m and 48cm. Sarah Bartley was 5th with a jump of 3m and 14 cm, which was also a personal best performance. Ruby also qualified for the sprint final in which only the eight fastest out of 60 athletes competed.

There were also great performances from the Club's U-11 girls.

All won their sprint heats and only the top eight qualified from about 70 athletes. Kate Anthony made the final with Sarah Connolly and Holly Kirby also running great races.

The U-11 girls all performed brilliantly in the the long jump competition. Holly Kirby was 4th in the Shot Putt.

Grace Dunne in her first competition jumped 2.80m in her long jump and John O’Meara had a personal best in his long jump, with a jump of 3m 59cm.

The Club congratulates all its athletes on their performances.