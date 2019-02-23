Fethard's Fiona got talent and a gold medal

Congratulations to Fiona Barry winner of U16 Solo Dancing Competition at the County finals of the Community Games Talent Events held in Boherlahan on Friday night. The talented Fiona also won Gold in U12 recitation last year so she will proudly represent Tipperary at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in University of Limerick next May for the second successive year. Well done Fiona.

The following six competitors will represent Fethard Killusty area at the forthcoming County Swimming Finals in Thurles: Lily Murphy, Lauren Connolly, Suzie Murphy, Isobel Maher, Ronan O’Meara and Mark O'Meara.

Judging of the Art & Handwriting competitions are currently taking place. Schools will be visited with the results announced next week.

The county final will take place in conjunction with the Winter Festival of Sport in Thurles on March 9.