Tipperary's AIL rivals are set to collide as Cashel RFC and Nenagh Ormond meet on Friday night

All-Ireland League division 2A rivals Nenagh Ormond and Cashel RFC will meet on Friday night, March 1 at New Ormond Park in Nenagh (8pm) in a fixture which is sure to attract a crowd to the North Tipperary venue.

Right now Cashel RFC are in far better form than their North Tipperary counterparts and are second in the table with their eye on a promotion play-off place at the very least while Nenagh Ormond are third from bottom and in very real danger of dropping into the bottom two (the bottom two sides will be relegated following eighteen rounds of games). So, with five rounds to go the stakes are significant for both sides on Friday night.

On Saturday Cashel RFC walloped Blackrock College 56-19 at Spafield while Nenagh Ormond lost heavily to Dolphin in Cork (46-17).

On November 3 Cashel RFC hosted Nenagh Ormond at Spafield in Cashel and roared to an impressive 30-7 win when the home side completely out-played the outfit from North Tipperary.

During the past three seasons, however, the sides have conjured a series of terrifically entertaining contests.

In 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16 Cashel RFC saw off the challenge of Nenagh Ormond at Spafield, but only after a battle: 10-6, 13-10 and 15-3 respectively.

Meanwhile when the sides encountered one another at Lisatunny Nenagh Ormond prevailed in 2017-18 (30-29) and 2016-17 (30-14) while in 2015-16 Cashel RFC beat the North Tipperary outfit on their own home patch (11-6).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.