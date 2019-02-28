Sean Tobin will carry County Tipperary's hopes at European Indoors in Glasgow

The European Indoor Championships takes place this weekend in Glasgow and Clonmel Athletic Club is delighted to announce that Sean Tobin has qualified to compete in these prestigious Championships in the 3000m.

The 3000m heats takes place on Friday at 12.30pm with the final taking place on Saturday at 19.47pm. Sean qualified for these Championships when running 7 mins 57.85 secs for 3000m at an indoor meet in Athlone last December. He then embarked on a 10-week training camp in Australia where he competed in a few races in the build-up for these Championships.

On January 31 Sean competed in the Richmond 5000m Track event and won convincingly in 14 mins 10.5 secs. His next race was over 3000m where he finished 5th in 7 mins 59.64 secs, a Personal best, brilliant running. Then on February 19 he competed in the Victoria Milers Club mile event where he finished 2nd in 4 mins 9.6 secs having ran the last 800m in 1 min 52 secs, some performance. The former Old Miss athletics scholarship graduate finished off his Australian trip with a race over 5000m at the Sydney Rack Classic where he also ran a PB when finishing 10th in 14 mins 3.22 secs.

All in Tipperary wish Sean the very best in Glasgow this weekend.

