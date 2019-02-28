Tipperary school hoping to complete ladies football Munster double

These are exciting times for the ladies footballers of the Loreto Secondary School in Clonmel.

The seniors, fresh from successfully defending their Munster A crown following their final replay victory over John the Baptist Community School, Hospital in Bansha, are now preparing for an All-Ireland semi-final on Tuesday, March 12 against Loreto Cavan, who beat them in last year's final.

The school’s junior team, meanwhile, have also been shooting the lights out this season and are through to a Munster final against St. Augustine’s College, Dungarvan, on this Friday, March 1.

The game will be played at Davin Park, Carrick-on-Suir at 12 noon. The referee is Mike Meade and if necessary extra time will be played.

This match gives the Clonmel side the perfect opportunity to exact revenge on the Dungarvan school, who beat them by 5-11 to 3-7 when they met in the championship group stages in Ballymacarbry last October.

The Loreto enjoyed two victories in their other group games, against St. Angela’s, Waterford and Loreto Fermoy, who they beat by 4-13 to 3-3 in Ballygiblin, Co. Cork last September.

Above - Nora Martin, Katie Wyse, Brid McMaugh and Tamar Davis are looking forward to Loreto’s Munster junior football final this Friday

Finishing second in the group qualified them for a quarter-final, where they proved too strong for St. Brigid’s, Killarney, winning by 6-9 to 4-5.

They also scored six goals in another big win in the semi-final, against John the Baptist Community School, Hospital, on a 6-11 to 2-5 scoreline.

That victory has put them within an hour of winning the provincial title but they’re only too well aware that they have it all to do against a powerful and free-scoring St. Augustine’s side.

The Clonmel team, captained by Brigita Valuntaite, is wished the best of luck in its bid to win another provincial title for the school.

