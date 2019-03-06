Tipperary greyhound leads the charge for Ladbrokes Easter Cup final night

Tipperary will be represented by Droopys Davy in Saturday’s €50,000 Ladbrokes Easter Cup final at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium.

The greyhound, trained by Pat Buckley in Cappawhite, won his semi-final last Saturday night in a time of 29.53 by four lengths from Braveheart Bobby and a further six lengths from Clonbrien Prince.

Clona Blaze, an Irish Greyhound Derby finalist last year, leads the current betting for the final with Ladbrokes at 9/4. Droopys Davy – the winner of the 2018 Con and Annie Kirby Memorial Stake - is next at 5/2.

Lenson Blinder follows at 11/4, with 2018 Clonbrien Prince fourth in the betting at 4/1. Braveheart Bobby and Gurteen Feather round off the betting at 12/1 and 16/1 respectively.

The competition, ran over 550 yards, traditionally attracts the top Irish greyhounds in training, with this year’s winner receiving €25,000.

The Ladbrokes Easter Cup is one of 14 classic races in the Irish greyhound calendar and one of six to be held in Shelbourne Park, along with the Irish Greyhound Derby among others.

“It’s been high-quality and high-drama for the last four weekends and now 48 dogs have become six. I have no doubt that this weekend’s final will live up to its billing and the winner will certainly have earnt their prize," says Shelbourne Park's sales, commercial and operations manager Patrick Flynn.

"The Easter Cup has been referred to as a classic and it has been that and more so far this year, with the final still to come. There is huge excitement and anticipation building here at Shelbourne Park for the big night. I want to wish the very best of luck to all six finalists and their connections for Saturday.”