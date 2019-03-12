Sam Bennett 'proud' and 'delighted' as he takes sprint final win on day three of Paris - Nice

Carrick on Suir pro cyclist Sam Bennett has powered to victory on day three of the Paris - Nice tour.

On stage three, from Cepoy to Moulins/ Yzeure, he came from behind in the pelton to snatch victory today after more than five hours in the saddle.

In a close race for the line the Tipperary man said he was "delighted" to finished ahead of Australian Caleb Ewan and and Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen.

Speaking after the stage Sam said: "The legs were a lot better today and this was my last real sprint opportunity. The boys did a fantastic job in the last kilometer. They knew what they were doing. It was a great team effort today. It was actually a great job all day.

"I'm delighted. It's nice to come back after I had to give up a year ago.

"I'm really proud of the job we did today."

He was close to success in this race earlier in the week when he took fourth place on stage one.

