Deirdre Goggin and Girls Rugby win first two Fethard Sports Awards of 2019

The first sporting achievements of 2019 were acknowledged locally on Friday, March 8, at the commencement of the Butler’s Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Awards for the coming year. The awards for January and February were presented by M.J. Croke, representing this month’s sponsor Cashel Motors.

The first award of the evening, ‘Mentor of the Month’, was presented to Peggy Colville, who is known country wide for her lifelong dedication to Community Games, at local, county and national level. Peggy is well deserving of this award and a very popular winner.

The winner of the January Sports Achievement Award was Deirdre Goggin, Deirdre was winner of ten, from a possible twelve, races in her native Cork’s Road Harness Racing Championships, winning best rider and best female rider awards along the way.

Members of Fethard Ladies U16 Rugby Team, winners of the Sports Achievement Award for February, pictured with their award. Back: Sophie O'Brien, Leah Coady, Rachel Ryan, Ciara Gahan, Polly Murphy (coach), Kate Ross, Orla Maher, Louise O'Donnell (coach). Front: Aoibhe Gayson (captain), Karen Bennett, Evelyn Gayson, Jess Stokes and Marie Gayson (coach). Also on the team are: Lucy Fogarty, Kate Flannery, Orlaith Breen, Aishling Morrissey, Clodagh Fanning, Saoirse Davis, Shauna Maher.

The winner of the February Sports Achievement Award was Fethard Ladies U16 Rugby Team. This amazing local team won the Munster U16 League for the third year in a row. Along the way they beat great teams from Bruff, Carrick, Nenagh, Newport, Shannon, Bohemians and beat Abbeyfeale in the final which was played in Cork City.

The presentations were attended by a very large crowd and organiser, Philip Butler, is looking forward to another great year of local sporting achievements in the parish of Fethard & Killusty. Nominations for March are now being taken at Butler’s Bar.