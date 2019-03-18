With three games to go Cashel RFC and Nenagh Ormond have very different priorities in the All-Ireland League

Cashel RFC are chasing Highfield at the summit of the division and although Denis Leamy's men appear assured of a play-off place the league title is still within their reach and they enjoy a massive opportunity on March 23 when they take on Highfield in Cork at 2.30pm.

Highfield, following an impressive 24-6 win over Dolphin on Friday night, are ten points clear at the summit of the division, but Cashel RFC are still in with a shout of making a late charge.

Following this Saturday’s contest Cashel RFC are at home to Old Crescent on Friday, April 5 (8pm) while the Spafield side complete their programme of games away to Dolphin (Cork) on Saturday, April 13 at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile Nenagh Ormond are third from bottom of the division and just two points clear of Blackrock College with three games to play. The bottom side in division 2A (Galwegians) will be automatically relegated while the club which finishes second from bottom will face into a relegation play-off against the second-placed team in division 2B.

So, Nenagh Ormond require points and they require them fast. Indeed, the North Tipperary side enjoy a terrific opportunity to soothe some relegation fears on Friday, March 22 when they host UL Bohemian at New Ormond Park (8pm).

The result of this contest could be critically important since Nenagh face Blackrock College in Dublin on Saturday, April 6 (2.30pm) while Ormond complete their programme of games on Saturday, April 13 when they host Navan RFC (2.30pm).

