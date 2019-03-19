Tipperary trainers in the winning enclosure at Limerick

Denis Hogan has always held the Robbie Hennelly-owned Moyhenna in the highest regard and that opinion proved spot-on as she recorded a dominant success from the front in the feature Grade 2 Charleville Cheese Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase at Limerick on Sunday afternoon.

Sent about her business from a long way out and jumping with great fluency, the 5/1 shot had all of her rivals on the stretch turning into the straight, and in the end, she just kept going further clear as she scored by 25 lengths from staying-on outsider Oh Me Oh My.

The previous afternoon Hogan had already visited the winner's enclosure at Limerick after Young Dev justified 3-1 favouritism in the 3m handicap hurdle.

Carrick-on-Suir trainer Ger Hourigan could have a new stable star on his hands in the shape of impressive Wexford bumper scorer Fire Away.

Ridden by Richie Deegan, the six-year-old, who is owned by the trainer's wife, showed a good attitude in accounting for a decent field. He was returned a 10-1 chance.

Also equipped with a horse who could bring him back to the big time is Nenagh trainer Tom Hogan as Aim For Glory broke his hurdling duck in the 2m maiden hurdle at Limerick on Saturday afternoon.

The first leg of a double for rider Donagh Meyler, the 7-4 favourite had a serious threat at the last in the shape of Key Commander, but that one came down at the last to leave the winner clear for a nine-and-a-half length success over Carnet De Serge.