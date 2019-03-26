Clonmel Town and Peake Villa book places in Tipperary Cup semi-finals

CLONMEL TOWN 5 v 1 GALBALLY UNITED

Clonmel Town overcame Galbally United in the last eight of the Tipperary Cup thanks to a 5-1 win on Sunday afternoon at the Complex.

Town took the lead early on when Craig Guiry received the ball from a throw in and he cut inside and curled the ball into the top corner for a wonderful goal after only six minutes.

Conor O’Sullivan then doubled his sides lead after a quarter of an hour when he latched onto a lovely pass from Ryan Lambe and poked the ball home.

Lambe again turned provider in the 26th minute when his corner led to confusion inside the Galbally penalty area and Jamie Ahearne was on hand to smash home.

The hosts were in total control now, and Keith Guiry, Keith Cashman and O’Sullivan all had chances to extend their lead but it stayed at just three at the break.

They finally did extend that to four just before the hour mark via an own goal, ensuring that there was no possibility of a comeback from the demoralised visitors.

The re-introduction of Evan McGuire after his ten week lay-off through injury was a sight for sore eyes for all at the club and its wasn’t long before he returned to the scoresheet as he swooped home a perfect Conor O’Sullivan cross to make it 5-0 with 20 minutes left on the clock.

It was Galbally who had the last say in the tie when they pulled a goal back at the death, a reward for their efforts all afternoon.

Both St. Michael's team could meet in this year's Tipperary Cup final??

PEAKE VILLA B 2 v 1 CLONMEL TOWN B

Peake Villa’s second welcomed the seconds from Clonmel Town to the Tower grounds on a lovely Saturday afternoon last, with both sides eyeing up a place in the semi-finals of this year’s tournament.

The visitors started the better and were dominant in midfield and had a couple of half chances. Villa were been frustrated up front with efforts from Eoin O’Dwyer and Kevin Patan failing to hit the target.

In the 20th minute Clonmel were awarded a penalty for a foul by Darren Connor and the Villa keeper Shane McGuire, not for first time this year, saved the well struck spot kick to keep score at parity.

The exchanges were even now as the hosts began to get a foothold in the game but they were knocked back on their heels when Town took the lead just before the half hour mark when what looked like an innocuous ball into the home area wasn’t dealt with and Ian Cleary swooped in to score.

In the second half Villa came out a totally different team and from the kick-off began to dominate the game. After a few half chances and near misses Villa were awarded a penalty of their own and up stepped Villa keeper Shane McGuire to dispatch the shot to level the game.

Villa now pushed for the winner but efforts from Jack Ryan Casey, Evan McCormack, Adam Garrett and Tommy Brophy failed to beat the visitor’s keeper. At the other end McGuire was on hand to keep out a counter attack with a good save and also got in a number of good saves to deny Clonmel a score.

Villa pushed hard for the winner and in the 89th minute a cross from Evan McCormack was fisted out by the visitor’s keeper and the clearance fell to Eoin O’Dwyer, who calmly rolled it back across the box to the on rushing Jack Ryan-Casey, who placed it in the bottom corner of the empty net.

Two one up Villa with five minutes of injury time to play, meant that the visitors threw caution to the wind and pressed forward to get an equaliser. McGuire again made a few great saves to deny the visitors and see out the home win.