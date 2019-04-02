Tale of two Tipperary town teams - one champions, other going down!

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE

CLONMEL CELTIC 0 ST MICHAEL’S 2

St Michael’s left Clonmel with all three points and the TSDL Premier League title after a two goal win against Clonmel Celtic on Sunday afternoon.

In lovely sunshine it was a fairly low key affair with both sides below full strength. It was an even enough first half and although St Michael’s had the better chances Celtic could have found themselves in front as early as the third minute, when a defensive lapse allowed Kyle Ryan in but he couldn't get his effort on target.

It remained scoreless at the break, but the visitors hit the front five minutes into the second half when a Joey Mulcahy effort crashed against the bar and John Connery nodded home the rebound.

The Tipperary Town outfit looked the sharper as the game progressed not surprisingly given the position they find themselves in entering the business end of the season, and although Celtic battled gamely throughout they played like the end of this season can't come fast enough for them.

Twenty minutes from the end an unmarked Sean Guerins powered home a header to make it 2-0 and the points safe for his side.

Cahir Park complete the treble by winning Peter O'Reilly Cup

TIPPERARY TOWN 0 CLONMEL TOWN 5

Tipperary Town look like they are slipping towards the abyss of relegation this season and this five goal demolition by a rampant Clonmel Town side now means that they need to pick up maximum points from their final two games to even have a hope of a play-off win to stay up.

Town were on top from the beginning and could have scored even before Craig Guiry beat the home keeper in the 15th minute with a well-placed shot. This goal simply underlined the dominance of Town and they doubled their lead in the 33rd minute when the other Guiry, Keith found the net.

Whatever chance the home side might have had of coming back from two goals down, was practically extinguished within a minute as the visitors made it three when they stole the ball directly from the kick off and went back up to set Conor O’Sullivan up to score and put themselves three to the good, a lead they held to the break.

Easing off the gas in the second period the Clonmel side were happy to soak up whatever pressure was fired at them and look to hit on the counter. They finally broke through for a fourth on the hour mark with O’Sullivan getting his second of the game.

By the time Sean O’Connor added a fifth ten minutes from time the home side were already looking to the next two games and where they might pick up some precious points.

