Cullen/Lattin to face Wilderness Rovers for Tipperary Division 1 survival

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 1

PEAKE VILLA 4 CULLEN/LATTIN 0

Cullen Lattin travelled to Peake Villa on Sunday morning hoping to secure a single point that would assure their status in the First Division for another season but they went away empty handed when they were beaten on a 4-0 scoreline by a Peake Villa seconds side that have been in a very rich vein of form of late.

The goals came two in each half with Kevin Patan and Tommy Brophy putting their side in front at the break.

Brophy added a second in the second period along with a fourth from Jack Ryan Casey.

This result means that Cullen must face Wilderness Rovers in a - to see who will go back down to the Second Division next season.

