Cullen/Lattin to face Wilderness Rovers for Tipperary Division 1 survival
TSDL PRO Liam Browne, referee Mark Jordan and FAI Executive Vice President John Delaney pictured after the Peter O’Reilly Cup final at Palmershill, Cashel on Sunday last.
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 1
PEAKE VILLA 4 CULLEN/LATTIN 0
Cullen Lattin travelled to Peake Villa on Sunday morning hoping to secure a single point that would assure their status in the First Division for another season but they went away empty handed when they were beaten on a 4-0 scoreline by a Peake Villa seconds side that have been in a very rich vein of form of late.
The goals came two in each half with Kevin Patan and Tommy Brophy putting their side in front at the break.
Brophy added a second in the second period along with a fourth from Jack Ryan Casey.
This result means that Cullen must face Wilderness Rovers in a - to see who will go back down to the Second Division next season.
