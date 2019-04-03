Cappawhite dethrone West Tipperary intermediate hurling champions Sean Treacy's

Tipperary Credit Union West Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship

CAPPAWHITE 3-16 SEAN TREACY’S 2-17

Cappawhite dethroned the reigning Tipperary Credit Union West Intermediate champions Sean Treacy’s in a very entertaining encounter in Clonoulty on Saturday afternoon. Willie Barry finished with 12 points while full forward Jerry O’Neill was lethal at full-forward finishing with 2-3 for the winners. While it was an all-round team effort it was Cappawhite’s young guns which really shone out.

It was Cappawhite who dictated terms in this game, as they took the game to the champions who always seemed to be playing catch up though never too far behind. Cappawhite’s intentions were clear from the off and in a three minute spell they opened a four point to one lead. Cappawhite seemed well on top as Sean Treacys were struggling to create chances but in a blink of an eye Patrick Carey raised the first green flag of the game. Two minutes later Cappawhite’s Jerry O’Neill at the edge of the square who turned and sent the sliotar crashing to the net.

Rian Doody later found a gap he went for goal only for his shot to hit the crossbar. The rebound landed to the left of the square for the waiting Jerry O’Neill who goaled. .Cappawhite went in ahead at the break 2-10 to 1-8.

A high ball into the edge of the square between Jerry O’Neill and his marker broke to the unmarked Ciaran Doody and he made it goal number three for the Cappawhite men. Again Sean Treacys weren’t about to give up. Patrick Carey got in on the left hand side and buried the sliotar to the far corner immediately pulling up with an injury.

Just two points separated the sides with time almost up and Sean Treacys had the last chance of the game with a long range free which they sent in around the square to work what would be a winning goal but the Cappa’ defence stood solid.

Cappawhite will now play Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in the semi-final. They were never lead in a game where Willie Barry really shone finishing with 0-12 while Jerry O’Neill found his grove with the right supply of ball he finished with 2-3 all from play. While in defence Kevin Stapleton and David Buckley did well.

Sean Treacys never gave up and while they got level just couldn’t get themselves ahead. Patrick Carey was their top scorer with 2-4 while Jody Ryan finished with 0-5. Pat Deegan made a good contribution from midfield where hit three points. Sean Ryan R tired hard at centre forward but the Treacys defence was far more solid when he went back centre back in the second half as he set up the attacks. Michael Feehan also caught the eye.

Cappawhite: Timmy Cranley, Eanna Buckley, Michael P Buckley, Philip Gantley, Kevin Stapleton, David Buckley, Brendan Murphy, Ross Dunne, Noel Ryan, Ciaran Doody (1-0), Willie Barry (0-12, (0-6f)), Rian Doody, Ryan Renehan (0-1), Jerry O’Neill (2-3), Ciaran Ryan (P).

Subs used: Ger Ryan P, Colm O’Dwyer, Tom Treacy.

Sean Treacys: Shane Stapleton, Andy O’Brien, Sean Hickey, Willie Mackey, Emmet Ryan, Tom Hickey, Michael Feehan, Pat Deegan (0-3), Stephen Carr, Donnacha O’Brien, Sean Ryan R (0-3, (0-1f)), Christopher Egan, Patrick Carey (2-4, (0-3f)), Jody Ryan R (0-5, (0-2f)), Darragh Kennedy.

Subs used: Oliver Carr, Brian Carey (0-1), Ian Fahy (0-1).

Referee: John McCormack (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams).