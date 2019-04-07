North Tipperary teams dominated at Templemore as Toomevara and Kilruane MacDonagh rule the roost

It was a good day for the teams from North Tipperary at todays double header in Templemore in the Tipperary Water county senior hurling championship, with Toomevara and Kilruane MacDonagh coming out on top against Moycarkey Borris and Killenaule respectively.

On a glorious afternoon for hurling, and with the pitch in top order, there was some fine fare in the matches which drew a sizeable attendance.

In the first game, 0-10 from Tipperary panelist Mark McCarthy helped Toomevara to a 2-19 to 1-17 win over Moycarkey Borris who had 0-11 from their talisman Kieran Morris. The Toome' lads led by 2-8 to 0-9 at the interval - their goals coming from Paul Ryan in the 12th minute, and then Joey McLoughney in the 33rd minute.

McLoughney finished with 1-4 to his name, but it was the first half goals which were to prove the difference right the way through. Moycarkey Borris put together some good sequences of play, but they just could not get back on terms, even allowing for the addition of a Max Hackett goal four minutes into the second half. Toomevara were just able to keep the scoreboard ticking over and each time Moycarkey Borris came back at them, they tagged on more.

The loss of Anthony McKelvey through injury for the last quarter didn't help the mid men's cause and they had to give best to a Toome' side which showed great endeavour throughout. Final score Toomevara 2-19 Moycarkey Borris 1-17.

In the second game, it was the north men again who prevailed as Kilruane MacDonagh survived a late rally from Killenaule to win out by 2-17 to 1-18.

A game which was not as free flowing as the opening had been, the Kilruane MacDonagh men held an interval lead of 1-8 to 0-7 with their goal coming from Cian Darcy in the 27th minute - Darcy had accounted for 1-5 of their first half total.

Killenaule were struggling to find their flow but it arrived in the second half and they were to bring parity to the game by the end of the third quarter when centre forward Thomas Keaveney goalled with a ground stroke - John O'Dwyer (3), the excellent Joe O'Dwyer and Tom Stakelum had pointed for them in the interim.

However, no sooner had Keaveney goalled, than Kilruane MacDonagh responded with a goal of their own, through Kian o'Kelly. It was the score which broke the south men's hearts and Kilruane MacDonagh were to open up a six point lead again with five to go. But, Killenaule showed great spirit and heart as they hit back with Michael Doyle, Tom Stakelum and Daniel Guinan scores to leave two in it deep into injury time. They came in search of a winning goal, but it wasn't to come and Kilruane MacDonagh held out to avenge last years defeat to the same opposition at the same stage.