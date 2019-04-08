The Tipperary intermediate camogie team are through to the national league final against Kilkenny

Tipperary’s great run in division two of the Littlewood's Ireland National Camogie League continued on Sunday with a pulsating win at the home of St Rynagh’s GAA Club (Banagher) against Westmeath.

Littlewood's Ireland National Camogie League Semi-Final

Tipperary 3-9 Westmeath 1-12

Tipperary started very well with 1-1 - the goal coming from Andrea Loughnane. Westmeath fought back into this game and in fact the sides were level on many occasions throughout this semi-final.

Two early frees for Jenny Grace went astray before Jenny adjusted for the side wind and thereafter was excellent when scoring five important points and also dominated at centre-forward when winning several 50-50 balls.

Tipp set up with corner-forward Sarah Delaney as a third midfielder and Shauna Quirke also played deep. Emma Carey had a super game at wing-back and was assisted by Niamh Treacy who got Tipperary’s second goal.

The teams were tied level (Tipperary 2-3 to Westmeath’s 1-6) at half-time.

Further points for both sides saw the sides level after forty-five minutes (2-6 to 1-9) when Sinead Meagher came on and contributed 1-1.

Niamh Treacy received a second yellow card when colliding with a defender as she powered through on another run forward, but Tipp showed great resilience during the last twelve minutes to hold out with fourteen players and against the wind.

Joanne Ryan scored Tipp’s crucial last point.

Tipperary are due to play Kilkenny in the Littlewood's National Camogie League division two final on Easter Sunday. The County Camogie Board would like to forward their thanks to intermediate team sponsors Evros and Tipp Tree Top Surgery.

The Tipperary camogie panel of players (sponsored by Evros) who are through to the Littlewood's Ireland National Camogie League following their 3-9 to 1-12 semi-final win over Westmeath.

Tipperary Team: Sarah Quigley (Nenagh), Beth Ryan (Knockavilla), Christina Brennan (Drom), Ciara Ryan (Silvermines), Clare Stakelum (Holycross), Sabrina Larkin (Shannon Rovers), Emma Carey (Thurles Sarsfields), Nicola Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields), Niamh Treacy (Drom, 1-0), Aine O'Dwyer (Cashel), Jenny Grace (Burgess, 0-5), Ciara McKeogh (Burgess, 0-1), Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan), Andrea Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields, 1-1), Shauna Quirke (Toomevara). Subs: Sinead Meagher (Kiladangan, 1-1), Joanne Ryan (Drom, 0-1), Aoife Moloughney (Shannon Rovers), Ciara Houlihan (Burgess), Roisin Corbett (Thurles Sarsfields), Aisling Farrell (Cashel), Clodagh Horgan (Boherlahan), Niamh Ryan (Drom), Aisling Mulryan (Newport), Aoife O'Brien (Cashel).