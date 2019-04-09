Tipperary minor football team named ahead of Munster championship clash with Waterford on Wednesday

Seán Treacy Park in Tipperary town will host the Premier County's opening Munster Minor Football Championship (Phase 1) clash with Waterford on Wednesday, April 10 (throw-in 6.45pm). And, manager Matt O'Doherty has named the Tipperary minor team who will pit their wits against the The Déise.

Following the contest against Waterford on Wednesday the Premier County are away to Clare (April 17) and home to Limerick (April) with a potential phase one final taking place on May 7. The phase one winner will contest the provincial championship proper against Cork and Kerry in May-June.

And, the Tipperary team reads as follows:

1. James Griffin (Upperchurch-Drombane)

2. Christy McDonagh (Cahir)

3. Tadhg Condon (Clonmel Commercials)

4. Emmet Butler (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

5. James Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields)

6. Donagh Hickey (Arravale Rovers)

7. Conor Shanahan (Inane Rovers)

8. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields, vice-captain)

9. Tom Tobin (Rosegreen)

10. Luke Seacy (Inane Rovers)

11. Ben Comerford (Grangemockler-Ballyneale)

12. Dara King (Ballina)

13. Liam McCormack (Durlas Óg)

14. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris, captain)

15. Eoin McCarthy (Clonmel Commercials)

16. Cian O'Mahony (Ardfinnan)

17. Darragh McCahey (Loughmore-Castleiney)

18. Liam King (Ballinahinch)

19. Francie Delaney (Cahir)

20. Tomás Bourke (Boherlahan-Dualla)

21. Leon Kennedy (Grangemockler-Ballyneale)

22. Jack Buckley (Cahir)

23. Mark O'Connor (Clonmel Commercials)

24. Conor Cadell (JK Bracken's)

Additional panel members as follows: Jimmy Mullen (Drom & Inch), Eoin Wyse (Cahir), Josh Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Conor Neville (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Edward Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), James Corcoran (JK Bracken's), Jack Lillis (Drom & Inch), Jamie Holloway (Carrick Swans), Peter McGarry (Moyle Rovers) and Rory Collins (Moyle Rovers).

In 2018 Tipperary lost to Kerry (0-4 to 1-15) and while the Premier County re-covered to beat Limerick (2-12 to 1-11) and Waterford (2-11 to 2-6) Matt O'Doherty's men lost out to Clare in the provincial semi-final (2-4 to 1-9).

This season the Tipperary minor football management team consists of manager Matt O'Doherty, coach-selectors Peter Creedon and Johnny Nevin, selectors Vivian Downey and James Boland, strength and conditioning coach Mark Butler and physio Tomás Ryan.

