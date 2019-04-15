Build up underway for the Tipperary Water 10k run in Clonmel next month

The classic Tipperary Water 10K event takes place in Clonmel on Sunday, May 12 at 10.45am.

Clonmel ACC thank Tipperary Water for their very generous sponsorship. This is the 34th promotion of this event.

The first 10k was promoted by the club in 1986 and the winner was Nick O’Brien in 32 mins 30 secs with the race finishing outside Hearn’s Hotel and the race was called the Bianconi 10K.

Nick was the European Junior 3000m Champion and he is still a great follower of the club’s progress.

This year’s race will start on the Quay close to the carpark at the rear of the Clonmel Arms Hotel, a new finishing line – close to the Sporting Press on the Davis Road and a special design medallion for all finishers.

Race headquarters is once again at Colaiste Cheitinn, The Mall where registrations will start at 9am.

This year’s prize list is as follows: Men – 1st 5 Men, 1st 2 over 40, 45, 50, 55 and 1st over 60, 65 and 70. The Women’s prizes are: The 1st 5 women, 1st 2 over 35, 40, 45, 50 and 1st over 55, 60 and 65. The 1st Man and Woman will win 150 Euros each. This race has an Athletic Ireland Race permit. It is the best value 10K in Munster. The entry fee is €15 and each finisher will receive a specially designed medallion.

This event is also ideal preparation for anyone training for the Women’s Mini Marathon in Dublin over the June Bank Holiday as it is a flat and fast route. For race enquiries, please contact Niall at 086 1660888.