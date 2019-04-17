Lots of lessons for Tipperary minor footballers in defeat to Clare

MUNSTER MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP PHASE 1 ROUND 2

CLARE 1-10 TIPPERARY 0-6

Tipperary minor footballers suffered a disappointing seven points defeat to Clare at Cusack Park, Ennis, this evening in their second game in the guaranteed three-game round robin.

This result books Clare a place in the Phase 1 final, but Tipperary, who had a opening round win over Waterford last Wednesday night, can still earn their place in that decider if they get the better of Limerick next week in their third game.

This evening’s encounter in Ennis though was a reality check for the Tipp under 17s after the euphoria of last week’s 18 points win in Tipperary Town. Against much sterner opposition they came unstuck in what was a very strange game which went away the further it went on. After a decent enough opening Tipp lost their way and as the game wore Clare seemed to be gaining in advantage over their oppoinents.

The opening half went all of 21 minutes before a flag was raised as both defences reigned. That opening score came from Tipperary captain Kyle Shelly after good work by centre-forward Ben Comerford.

Christy McDonagh who had a storming first half in particular helped in the creation of the second point in the 26th minute when feeding Shelly who was then fouled as tried to get in around his marker. Paddy Creedon converted the close-in free.

A minute later a move worked through McDonagh, James Armstrong and Creedon saw the latter kick a fine point from 35 metres for an 0-3 to 0-0 lead for the visitors.

In boxing parlance Tipp were well ahead on points now but before half-time arrived it would all change dramatically even if not quite a knockout blow.

A poor kick-out by Tipp was won by Clare captain Shane Meehan who set up Eoin Talty and he shot low past James Griffin for what was a hammer blow that put Tipperary on the back foot in a flash, and arguably a setback from which they never fully recovered.

Within a minute ‘The Banner’ were ahead with a left legged point by corner-forward Conor Hassett. And before half-time they stretched that advantage to two when Diarmuid Fahey was fouled close in and Meehan kicked the free for a 1-2 to 0-3 lead for Clare that looked unlikely just minutes earlier.

A superb individual point from Paddy Creedon inside 15 seconds of the restart gave hope of a Tipp revival but another Meehan free soon had Clare’s advantage restored to two.

A fine individual point by Conor Shanahan for Tipp in the 35th minute brought the score to 1-3 to 0-5 as Tipp tried to get back to where they were in the first half. However, Shanahan’s point would be their last point from play for the evening and they wouldn’t score again for 21 minutes – a Kyle Shelly free – during which time Clare would assert their authority.

Coming under increasing pressure in wave after wave of attack, the Tipperary defence resorted to fouling and Clare converted three frees (Meehan 2 and Jamie Stack another) to lead 1-6 to 0-5 half-way through the second period.

Clare’s first point from play after the interval came 21 minutes in when a length of the field move was pointed by Eoin Talty before their captain Shane Meehan had his first from play in the 57th minute (Shelly’s free separating these scores).

In the four minutes of added-time at the end Clare’s Jamie Sexton tapped over his second free of the night to wrap up the scoring at 1-9 to 0-6 points.

Overall, this was a big disappointment for Tipperary even allowing for the fact that Cusack Park is always a difficult place to get a result in either code at any level.

The poorly conceded first half goal was pivotal, it seemed to knock the wind out the young Tipp side from which they never recovered and by the same token gave Clare an impetus that looked unlikely up to then.

The challenge now for Matt O’Doherty’s youngsters is to get over Limerick next Wednesday and earn themselves another crack at Clare in the Phase 1 final. If they can overcome those two hurdles they will gain the extra experience of more games against Kerry and Cork. Their fate is in their own hands still to rise to that challenge. If they do they will deserve their place at the higher table, if not they might be better off away from it.

Not many of the Tipp players will be too happy with their displays this evening, however, in defence Christy McDonagh and Tadhg Condon were trojan all night, in spurts Paddy Creedon, Tom Tobin and Ben Comerford showed well, but the forward division, who only had one point from play over the hour were well marshalled by the home side. There is a bit of shaking up needed for next week now.

TIPPERARY

James Griffin (Upperchurch/Drombane), Christy McDonagh (Cahir), Tadhg Condon (Clonmel Commercials), Emmet Butler (Kilsheelan/Kilcash), James Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields), Donagh Hickey (Arravale Rovers), Conor Shanahan (Inane Rovers, 0-1), Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-3, 0-1F), Tom Tobin (Rosegreen), Luke Seacy (Inane Rovers, 0-1), Ben Comerford (Grangemockler/Ballyneale), Dara King (Ballina), Liam McCormack (Durlas Og), Kyle Shelly (Capt., Moycarkey/Borris, 0-2, 0-1F), Eoin McCarthy (Clonmel Commercials).

Subs: Liam King (Ballinahinch) for King (437 mins); Mark O'Connor (Clonmel Commercials) for McCormack (37); Conor Cadell (JK Brackens) for McCarthy (47); Leon Kennedy (Grangemockler/Ballyneale) for Seacy (51); Darragh McCahey (Loughmore/Castleiney) for McDonagh (58).