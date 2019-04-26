Tipperary hurler Seamus Kennedy donates his All Ireland winning jersey to the County Museum

Tipperary All Ireland winning hurler Seamus Kennedy has donated his county jersey to the County Museum in Clonmel to become part of the museum's extensive GAA collection.

The museum is currently undergoing a massive transformation in its collections gallery. The collection will be interpreted through stories, artefacts and wonderfully engaging educational elements.

It’s the first major investment in the museum since it reopened in 2000 at its current location at Mick Delahunty Square, Clonmel.

The museum staff are currently selecting items from its vast collection to tell a variety of fascinating stories relating to Tipperary.

One theme the museum will be focusing on is the GAA in Tipperary .

Seamus Kennedy handed over the jersey during juvenile training at the Clonmel club.

The museum has wonderful medals from the Doyle and Ryan Collections, however there are some gaps.

Curator Marie McMahon approached Andy Griffin to source a 2016 jersey and she was thrilled when St Mary's clubman Seamus Kennedy, who was a key member of the winning 2016 team, offered his jersey to display in the museum's new sporting section of the development.

The museum will also be acknowledging the achievements of Tipperary in winning the All Ireland in 1916 and 2016.

Another significant sporting artefact to go on display is Michael Hogan’s 1920 jersey commonly known as the ‘Bloody Sunday Jersey’.

The jersey was recently sent to a textile conservator for cleaning and to create a conservation grade mannequin for display purposes.