Tipperary Cup final will be a clash between rivals St. Michael's v Clonmel Town

Tipperary Cup Semi-Final

PEAKE VILLA B 0 V 6 ST MICHAEL’S

Peake Villa’s seconds entertained the Tipperary Cup holders St Michael’s at the Tower Grounds on Tuesday evening knowing that they had a mountain to climb to try to make the final of the competition and having to go into the game missing a number of regulars made the assignment even more daunting by kick off.

That said the home side started comfortably enough despite the visitors having the lion’s share of the possession and using their physical strength and power to dominate in the air. They didn’t make use of the early advantage however and were punished in the 18th minute when Ollie O’Driscoll put the Saint’s in front after a goalmouth scramble following a corner which the home side failed to clear.

Michael’s went two up from a Colin Bargary free kick and made it three just before half time when John Connery fired home from close range.

The Thurles side re-grouped at half time and kept the pressure on the visitors from the off with Darragh Byrne and Kevin Patan getting a little more space but were unable to create any clear chances.

Any chance of a comeback was then put to bed when the visitors scored a fourth from the penalty spot, which was despatched by Irish Junior international captain Christopher Higgins.

A Mark Lennon free kick was well held by the visitors keeper as Villa kept the work rate up looking to get a goal for their hard efforts, but the Tipperary town outfit scored two late more goals from corner kicks as veterans Paul Breen and James Walsh turned back the clock to put a gloss on a score line and run out 6-0 winners.