County Tipperary hurling blitz win in Thurles for Clonmel's Central Technical School

There was a great sense of joy and achievement for the young hurlers from the Central Technical Institute in Clonmel after a hard-earned county success at Dr Morris Park in Thurles yesterday (Thursday).

In the First Years ‘B’ County Tipperary Hurling Blitz the Raheen Road based boys overcame a determined challenge from Coláiste Dun Iascaigh in the decider avenging a defeat to the Cahir school in the earlier in the day in the round robin series.

On their way to the final Clonmel Central Technical Institute recorded wins over Coláiste an Aonaigh (Nenagh), Scoil Ailbhe, Tiobraid Árann (Tipperary Town) and Coláiste Phobail Ros Cré (Roscrea).

In an exciting final CTI came out on top in a thriller with the Cahir boys to capture the county title on offer and in so doing record a rare hurling competition success for the Clonmel school. But as they say “An rud is annamh is iontach.”

Comhghairdeas le Coláiste.

The winning team picture above were:

Back row: Michael Freaney, Mícheál Conalláin, Charlie Ó Ceallacháin, Roibeard Ó Drúcháin (captain), Brandon Ó Mórdha, Harry Ó Laoire, Dylan Lonergan, Cian De Paor.

Front row: Darragh de Londres, Seán Ó Foghlú, John O'Connell, Tadhg Ó Leighin, Jimmy Stokes, Gearóid Nuinseann, Fionn Ó Gliasáin.

Missing from photo: Caoimh Ó Kimindiri.